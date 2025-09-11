Air Supply Hits The Road—All Out of Love And Back On Stage In 2025

Here’s where to catch them before the chance slips away:

Graham Russell (75) and Russell Hitchcock (76) are still keeping that soaring harmony alive and reminding fans why ballads like "Lost in Love," "All Out of Love," and "Making Love Out of Nothing at All" hit harder than your ex’s late-night texts. They haven’t slowed down, and the setlist is wall-to-wall classics designed to have you singing, swaying, and maybe ugly-crying—but in the best way.

Air Supply’s last tours kept fans close, but this one’s a bigger deal: more dates, bigger venues, and a milestone no one wants to miss. From the first note to the final encore, this tour is history, harmony, and a little heartbreak all rolled into one.

Love songs don’t last forever, and these tickets aren't lasting a week. Grab yours now before they’re just another memory.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.