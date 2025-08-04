Air Quality Alert Issued For Hudson Valley, Long Island Due To Canadian Wildfire Smoke

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Department of Health (DOH) issued updated advisories for both fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ozone pollution, warning residents to limit outdoor activity and take precautions.

The updated advisory, issued Monday morning, includes potential visible smoke and hazy skies statewide due to drifting wildfire smoke from Canada. Residents may experience temporary spikes in smoke-related pollution throughout the day, officials said.

The pollutants of concern are:

Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) for the New York City Metro, Lower and Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Central and Western New York.

Ozone for Long Island and the New York City Metro region.

Both advisories run through Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The DEC issues health advisories when air pollution levels are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100, meaning conditions may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Fine particulate matter consists of microscopic solid or liquid droplets in the air—often from vehicle exhaust, fires, or power plants—that can irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Some can also worsen asthma, heart conditions, and other respiratory problems.

Children, the elderly, and people with heart or lung disease are especially vulnerable to both fine particulate matter and ozone exposure, health officials said.

Regions under the PM2.5 advisory include:

NYC Metro: New York City, Rockland, Westchester

Lower Hudson Valley: Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Sullivan

Upper Hudson Valley: Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Washington

Adirondacks: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, northern Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren

Eastern Lake Ontario: Northern Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Oswego, Wayne

Central & Western NY: Allegany, Broome, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Onondaga, Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins, and more

Ozone pollution is driven by sunlight reacting with emissions from vehicles and industry, producing a harmful, invisible gas that can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, and coughing. Its effects are most intense in the afternoon and early evening.

Health officials urge New Yorkers to:

Use air conditioning or fans to circulate clean air

Limit car use and avoid strenuous outdoor activity

For real-time air quality updates and protective tips, visit the DEC website.

