Air Force Plans To Buy Cybertrucks For Target Practice As Tesla Sales Plummet

According to a request submitted by the Air Force Test Center, the military is seeking to purchase two Cybertrucks for target vehicle training for flight tests. Officials say the goal is to prepare units by simulating real-world situations.

The trucks must arrive intact, with glass, mirrors, and wheels in place but drained of fluids. They don't need to run, though all wheels must roll.

The Air Force listed other types of cars, SUVs, and pickups, but Cybertrucks were the only specific model requested for missile target practice.

"Market research was conducted to assess the competition for the Tesla Cybertruck by evaluating its design, materials, impact resistance, and innovative technologies," the request said. "The study revealed that the Cybertruck's aggressively angular and futuristic design, paired with its unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, sets it apart from competitors typically using painted steel or aluminum bodies."

The request comes as industry experts have called the Cybertruck a flop. Tesla has also faced widespread backlash throughout 2025 due to billionaire CEO Elon Musk's relationship with President Donald Trump, gutting of federal agencies through the Department of Government Efficiency, and other far-right political actions.

Kelley Blue Book data shows that Tesla sold 4,306 Cybertrucks in the second quarter of 2025, a 50.8% drop from 8,755 in Q2 2024. There were 10,712 Cybertrucks purchased in the first half of 2025, down 7.3% from 11,558 in the same period of 2024.

Cybertruck sales have also been dented by safety concerns. In March, Tesla recalled more than 46,000 Cybertrucks after federal regulators warned an exterior panel could detach while driving, creating a road hazard.

Tesla has agreed to award Musk about $29 billion in shares to keep him focused on the electric vehicle company, Reuters reported.

