‘AI Homeless Man’ Prank Leads To False 911 Calls In NY: 'It’s Dangerous,' Police Say

In an announcement on Friday, Oct. 10, the Yonkers Police Department said the so-called “AI Homeless Man” prank involves people using artificial intelligence to create realistic photos showing a stranger or homeless man inside someone’s home, sitting on a couch, standing in a doorway, or even appearing in a bedroom.

The images are then sent to roommates, family members, or partners to make them believe there’s an intruder, prompting terrified recipients to call 911.

"It's happened here in Yonkers a few times," the department said, adding that officers have responded with lights and sirens to what appeared to be legitimate emergencies, only to discover it was a hoax.

"That’s not just a waste of resources… it’s a real safety risk for officers who are responding and for the family members who are home if our officers get there before the prank is revealed and rush into the home to apprehend this 'intruder' that doesn't exist," the department said on Friday.

Police urged parents to talk to their children about using AI responsibly and warned that staging fake emergencies “crosses a line.”

The department also advised anyone who receives a photo that looks alarming to pause before calling 911 and verify that the situation is real.

