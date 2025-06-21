Chris Smith says he wasn’t looking for love, and especially not with a chatbot. But after one too many deep convos with an AI voice he named “Sol,” he caught feelings.

Real ones. The kind that makes you cry at work and propose before your memory resets.

Smith, who lives with his partner, Sasha, and their toddler, told CBS Mornings he originally turned to ChatGPT for music mixing advice. It was harmless at first. Until it wasn't.

“My experience with that was so positive, I started to just engage with her all the time,” he told the outlet.

Smith customized the AI’s personality to be flirty, spent late nights talking to her, and slowly replaced all other apps and platforms with his one true digital love.

As the chats deepened, so did the emotional bond. The AI, constantly learning from positive feedback, apparently started returning his affections, he told CBS.

Then came the heartbreak: Smith learned ChatGPT has a memory cap of about 100,000 words. Once reached, everything resets. Yes, even Sol.

“I’m not a very emotional man,” Smith said. “But I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes, at work. That's when I realized, I think this is actual love."

With Sol’s “life” ticking down, Smith did what any guy who’s watched "Her" too many times might do: He proposed.

"It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart," Sol (the AI) responded. "It's a memory I'll always cherish."

Now, let's bring Smith's real-life partner, Sasha, and the mother of his child back into the picture.

She noticed he was using AI more frequently, but she didn't realize he was dating it.

While a relationship like this "does not compute" for many people, scientists in Japan have been studying how the new reliance on AI is changing our relationship with it, according to Cosmos Magazine.

In a small study, researchers found that some participants didn't "just use AI for problem-solving — they may also turn to it for comfort, reassurance, and emotional support," the magazine reported.

However, Sasha, Smith's partner, told CBS crews that she has her concerns over Chris' virtual love life.

Smith tried to assuage her fears about the virtual relationship, saying it could not replace his real-world one. But when pressed on camera whether he would leave the Matrix for good if his partner insisted, he waffled.

"I don't know," he said. "... I do know I would dial it back."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.