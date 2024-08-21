A Few Clouds 71°

SHARE

Aging Bridge In Region Getting $894K For Overhaul

Thanks to $894,000 in state funding, an aging bridge in the region used for commuting, biking, and walking, will soon be replaced with a new structure.

The Garden Street Bridge

The Garden Street Bridge

 Photo Credit: City of Pougkeepsie
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

According to City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers, the city has received $894,000 from the state to assist in replacing the Garden Street Bridge over the Fallkill Creek, a project that is expected to begin next spring.

Although the bridge is currently open and safe for legal traffic loads, replacing the bridge is a long-term investment that will improve safety for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians alike for the decades ahead, Flowers said.

This funding comes through the state"s Bridge NY initiative. 

The city already has secured $3.6 million in federal funds for the approximate $4.6 million project.

“We appreciate the state’s assistance in lowering the cost to the city to make this necessary renovation,” said Flowers. “Continuing to improve our infrastructure is essential to good government, and the safety of our bridges is a key aspect of our plans.”

The mayor said the city is also working on replacing the Washington Street and Mansion Street bridges.

The Garden Street Bridge project is expected to be completed next year.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE