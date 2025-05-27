After Weeks Of Torture Over Bitcoin Password, Italian National Escapes NYC Townhouse: DA

William Duplessie, 32, surrendered to NYPD detectives on Tuesday morning, May 27, days after his partner, 37-year–old John Woeltz, was charged with holding an Italian business associate hostage for over two weeks, the Manhattan DA’s Office said.

Duplessie and Woeltz, the so-called “Crypto King Of Kentucky,” abducted the victim on Tuesday, May 6, at a townhouse on Prince Street in Nolita and stole his passport and electronics, according to the criminal complaint, obtained by Daily Voice.

They allegedly then demanded that the man hand over his Bitcoin password. When he refused, his wrists were bound and he was held in the townhouse and tortured for 17 days, prosecutors alleged.

The victim told investigators the men beat him with a gun, shocked him with wires, and even dangled him off a staircase. At one point, they threatened to kill the man and his family if he didn’t give up access to his crytpo, according to prosecutors.

On Friday, May 23, the victim finally managed to escape and was seen on surveillance footage running shoeless down a Manhattan street begging for help before flagging down an NYPD officer, NBC New York reports. Investigators noted that the victim had ligature marks on his wrists and a laceration on his head.

Police later found a gun, Polaroid pictures showing the victim bound and bruised, and other items used in the torture, according to NBC New York.

Woeltz, reportedly worth $100 million from cryptocurrency trading, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered jailed without bail, court records show. He was also forced to surrender his passport.

Duplessie is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

