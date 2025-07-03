Adult Websites Would Require Age Verification Under Proposed NY Law

Poll Do you support requiring age verification to access adult websites in New York? Yes, it’s necessary to protect minors No, it’s an invasion of privacy Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you support requiring age verification to access adult websites in New York? Yes, it’s necessary to protect minors 40%

The bill, introduced by Republican State Sen. Jake Ashby, would require any pornographic website operating in New York to verify a user’s age before granting access.

Verification would be done using tools like government-issued IDs, credit card payments, or other commercially accepted systems that confirm age through public records.

The legislation targets “sexual material harmful to minors” and defines that broadly—ranging from explicit images to detailed descriptions of sex acts.

If passed, websites would be required to screen users by checking their IP addresses to determine whether they’re located in New York. If they are, the sites must then implement age verification measures before allowing access.

Websites that fail to comply could face fines of up to $50,000 per day, issued by the state Attorney General.

There are exceptions written into the bill: news organizations, as well as search engines and internet service providers, would not be held liable for simply linking to or transmitting such material. The law would also not apply to content deemed to have “serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

Across the country, 24 states have passed similar bills. In New York, the bill did not make it to the Assembly or Senate in the most recent legislative session. It is expected to be re-introduced during the next session in 2026.

