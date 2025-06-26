Adam Sandler To Play NY Shows On ‘You’re My Best Friend’ Tour

Funnyman Adam Sandler will hit the road this fall for a new North American comedy tour, titled “You’re My Best Friend.”

The tour features stops in over 30 cities across the United States and Canada, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

Here’s when and where you can catch him:

Saturday, Sept. 13 – CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

in Baltimore, MD Monday, Sept. 15 – Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

in New York, NY Tuesday, Sept. 16 – MVP Arena in Albany, NY

in Albany, NY Friday, Sept. 19 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

in Philadelphia, PA Saturday, Sept. 20 – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

in Pittsburgh, PA Sunday, Sept. 21 – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

in Buffalo, NY Friday, Sept. 26 – Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

in Uncasville, CT Sunday, Sept. 28 – Giant Center in Hershey, PA

in Hershey, PA Tuesday, Sept. 30 – TD Garden in Boston, MA

Sandler's latest tour comes just weeks ahead of the 58-year-old's return to the big screen in Happy Gilmore 2, dropping Friday, July 25 on Netflix. The sequel to his 1996 hit brings back fan favorites Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen, and adds new faces like Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, and Sandler’s real-life daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Of course, Sandler has been a comedy staple since his Saturday Night Live days in the early ‘90s, where he made characters like Opera Man and Cajun Man household names. Since then, he’s starred in a long string of fan-favorite films, including Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, and 50 First Dates, to name a few.

Tickets for Sandler’s "You’re My Best Friend” tour go on general sale Friday, June 27 via Ticketmaster. Presales close Thursday, June 26 ,at 10 p.m.

