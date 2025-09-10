Sitcom Star Polly Holliday Dies, Made 'Kiss My Grits!' A Catchphrase

Holliday died in New York City Tuesday, Sept. 9 at her home in Manhattan, according to The New York Times, which cited her longtime agent and friend Dennis Aspland.

An Alabama native who came up through regional theater and Broadway, Holliday broke out as Florence Jean “Flo” Castleberry on CBS’s "Alice" (1976–80), then headlined the spinoff Flo (1980–81), where her brassy one-liners — especially “Kiss my grits!” — became part of the American vernacular.

She later appeared in the sitcom "Private Benjamin" and had memorable TV turns on "The Golden Girls," "Home Improvement," and "The Client," among others.

On the big screen, Holliday logged scene-stealing roles in "All the President’s Men" and "Gremlins" — winning the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Ruby Deagle — as well as "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "The Parent Trap."

Holliday’s stage résumé included revivals of "Arsenic," "Old Lace" and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," the latter earning her a Tony Award nomination, underscoring a range that spanned comedy and drama across decades. She remained a respected presence on stage and screen into the 2000s.

Holliday had no immediate survivors, according to The Times.

