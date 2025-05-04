Actor Charley Scalies Dies: Appeared On The Sopranos, The Wire, Other Shows

He was 84.

Scalies died on Thursday, May 1, in a nursing facility located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to his obituary.

In his notable role as Thomas “Horseface” Pakusa, Scalies appeared in all 12 episodes of The Wire’s second season, which aired in 2003.

His character, an incarcerated former longshoreman from the Port of Baltimore, became a devoted ally of the crooked boss Frank Sobotka, portrayed by Chris Bauer.

The following year, Scalies made an appearance on The Sopranos, delivering a memorable performance as Coach Molinaro in the episode The Test Dream in the show's fifth season.

His character, a hard-nosed figure, berates Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, for his life choices, emphasizing the potential he squandered by turning to crime.

Scailes, a Philadelphia native, grew up in South Philly.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angeline M. Scalies (née Cardamone); five children; and four grandchildren, his obituary states.

He "grew up over his father's pool hall in South Philadelphia, entertaining patrons with impressions and jokes from a young age," the obituary says.

He graduated from St. Joseph's College (now University) and was a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania.

