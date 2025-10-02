AccuWeather Winter Outlook: Early, Late Nor’easter Risks, Rising Bills Projected

AccuWeather’s new winter outlook, released Thursday morning, Oct. 2, points to a stormy season in the Northeast and pricier heating for millions.

"It looks to be an intense and stormy winter for certain areas of the country, particularly across the Midwest, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Northeast and parts of the mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

For the Upper East Coast, forecasters see a “bookend” winter with the biggest storms favored near the start and close of the season.

Early systems are likely to sweep from Canada into the Midwest, then pivot toward the mid‑Atlantic and New England, with some strengthening into Nor’easters.

By late winter, the storm track is projected to shift from the Plains and Mississippi Valley into the Appalachians, Midwest, and Northeast.

Snowfall is expected to top last winter’s totals in parts of the Northeast, including Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

However, seasonal amounts in many East Coast cities could still finish below historical norms because several mid‑ to late‑season storms may mix rain and snow. Buffalo is forecast to receive 90 to 100 inches, near its average.

Temperatures should tumble early in December before a brief January thaw, then winter is forecast to return in force by February as frigid air expands across the central and eastern US.

AccuWeather says the highest chance for a southward dip of the polar vortex —and some of the season’s coldest air — comes in late January or February.

Despite below‑average heating demand in many eastern states, AccuWeather cautions that households and businesses may still face higher bills due to rising energy costs.

Forecasters note a La Niña Watch is in effect from NOAA. Even without a full‑fledged La Niña, the pattern may resemble one. Warmer across the southern tier, with an active storm track capable of delivering frequent systems to the Northeast through early and late winter.

