ABC News Reporter Apologizes After Backlash To On‑Air Remarks About Charlie Kirk Suspect

Gutman’s comments drew criticism from some viewers who accused him of romanticizing the suspect.

Kirk, age 31, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson and said they will seek the death penalty, alleging he confessed in messages to a roommate and romantic partner who is transitioning from male to female.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, Gutman posted on X that he had tried to convey “the jarring contrast” between the killing and the messages read at a press conference.

“Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk - a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue - and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference,” he wrote.

“I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear. But let there be zero doubt here: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired.”

Among the exchanges cited in charging documents and read by authorities: the partner asked, “you weren’t the one who did it right????” and Robinson replied, “I am, I’m sorry.”

In another message, Robinson wrote that he hoped to “keep this secret until I died of old age. I’m sorry to involve you.”

Prosecutors say Robinson also urged the partner to delete their conversation and not speak to police or the media; authorities say the roommate is cooperating.

During a Tuesday, Sept. 16 briefing, prosecutors outlined seven counts against Robinson, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

They said the decision to pursue capital punishment was made “independently, based solely on the available evidence, the circumstances, and the nature of the crime.” Robinson made a brief virtual court appearance later that day.

The 47-year-old reporter, born in Princeton, New Jersey, has been ABC News’ chief national correspondent since 2018 and has reported from more than 50 countries.

A graduate of Williams College in Massachusetts, he began as a freelance reporter in Argentina, covered the Middle East for the Jerusalem Post and USA Today.

He joined ABC News Radio in 2006 before moving to on-air roles across "World News Tonight," "Good Morning America," "Nightline", and "20/20."

