ABC, ESPN May Vanish From YouTube TV Amid Disney-Google Dispute

Google posted a warning about the dispute on its support page on Thursday, Oct. 23. Disney also began running warning messages on the same day to alert YouTube TV customers that they may lose popular channels like ABC, ESPN, Freeform, and FX.

The networks would go dark if Disney and Google don't extend their current distribution agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 30, CNBC reported.

"This is the latest example of Google exploiting its position at the expense of their own customers," a Disney spokesperson told CNBC. "If we don’t reach a fair deal soon, YouTube TV customers will lose access to ESPN and ABC, and all our marquee programming — including the NFL, college football, NBA and NHL seasons — and so much more."

Sources told CNBC that YouTube TV is asking for better rates for Disney's content and more favorable terms.

"We've been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content on YouTube TV," a YouTube TV spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney's own live TV products – like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo."

Other Disney-owned channels could disappear from YouTube TV, such as ACC Network, Disney Channel, ESPN2, FXX, and National Geographic. Google said subscribers would receive a $20 credit if the networks are pulled for "an extended period of time."

This standoff extends a turbulent fall for Disney.

In September, Disney+ and Hulu briefly lost millions of subscribers who protested ABC's controversial suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. Disney also announced a new round of price hikes, raising the ad-free Disney+ plan to $18.99 per month and increasing bundle rates across Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu apps.

In 2023, Disney entered an agreement with Charter Communications, the nation's largest pay-TV provider, to give certain Charter customers free access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Disney said it's willing to offer a similar deal to YouTube TV.

NBCUniversal and YouTube TV were recently locked in a similar carriage dispute. Temporary extensions kept NBC-backed channels live on the streaming platform before NBCUniversal and Google reached a long-term agreement in early October.

YouTube TV has about 10 million subscribers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.