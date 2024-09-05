Stephen Miller, age 85, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced to five years of probation on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Ulster County Court in Kingston.

The conviction is in connection with the Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, death of a woman found unresponsive by the cleaning staff at the Super 8 Motel in Kingston, said Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji.

According to Nneji, the Kingston Police Department, Fire Department, and other emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined that the death was by homicide.

An investigation uncovered that Miller had traveled from Arizona and had been with the victim a short while before and at the time of death, and had provided the instruments used to cause her death, the DA's Office said.

The woman is not being named at the request of her family.

A collaborative investigation by the Kingston Police Department and Ulster County District Attorney’s Office resulted in Miller’s arrest.

“This defendant has taken accountability for his conduct in this county," Nneji said. "His actions led to the death of another person in this community at her most desperate time. Death by any means is not an appropriate answer or response to the despair that some or many of us experience."

For those suffering from mental health issues, contact the Ulster County Department of Mental Health at 845-340-4110 or dial 988 for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

