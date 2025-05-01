'A**'-Looking America Rant By NY Air Force Vet Goes Viral: 'Makes Me So Sad'

Poll Does the US invest enough in the appearance and upkeep of its towns and cities? Yes, it’s fine as is No, we deserve better infrastructure and design Some areas do, others don’t Not sure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Does the US invest enough in the appearance and upkeep of its towns and cities? Yes, it’s fine as is 2%

No, we deserve better infrastructure and design 61%

Some areas do, others don’t 37%

Not sure 0% Back to Vote

The Nassau County woman, who posts under the TikTok alias @thesnacksergeant, has gone viral after her rather pointed observation of America’s aesthetic.

“We are one of the richest countries. Why does it look like ass?” she says in the video, which had been viewed over 162,000 times and received over 16,000 “likes” as of Thursday, May 1.

“It’s just strip mall after strip mall with old buildings, horrible roads, no color," she adds in the caption. “Traffic lights and trash everywhere. It makes me so sad.”

Her rant continued, with growing existential exasperation: “Like when you’re driving, if you’re not in Florida or California or the coast of Oregon or whatever, it’s like… this place looks like [expletive].”

She went on to name-drop Shanghai, Europe, and Japan as stunning examples of what wealth could look like, wondering aloud why we’re not living in “rose gold buildings” with “beautiful, high-tech” architecture.

Instead, we get: “K-Marts and all of the stores look like [expletive].”

Needless to say, her post sparked plenty of responses–over 5,700 of them, in fact:

“America is an abandoned strip mall.”

“Concrete capitalism is your answer.”

“We don’t have money. The 1% has money.”

“Cheaper buildings = more profit

What Do You Think? Could America use a little more curb appeal? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.