9/11-Linked Illness Kills Retired NY State Police Sgt.: Superintendent

Michael E. Snell, 56, passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, due to a 9/11-related illness. His condition stemmed from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site in the days after the attacks, according to state police.

Snell served with honor for 23 years before retiring on May 24, 2023. At the time of his retirement, he was stationed with Troop B, SP Ray Brook.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Snell, and their four children: Wyatt, Ashton, Harrison, and Lawson.

“The New York State Police extends its deepest condolences to the Snell family,” officials said.

Funeral arrangements will be released once finalized.

