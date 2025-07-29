$85B Railroad Merger Would Reshape US Freight, Union Warns Of 'Monopoly In Disguise'

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern announced the landmark $85 billion deal on Tuesday, July 29. The combined company would stretch over 50,000 route miles across 43 states, connecting nearly 100 ports and unifying two of the largest freight carriers into a $250 billion business.

The nation's coasts were linked by rail in 1869, when a golden spike was driven in Utah, connecting Union Pacific and Central Pacific's lines. Despite the connection, no single company has controlled transcontinental freight service.

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena said the deal builds on that vision of a unified national rail system.

"Railroads have been an integral part of building America since the Industrial Revolution, and this transaction is the next step in advancing the industry," Vena said. "Imagine seamlessly hauling steel from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Colton, California, and moving tomato paste from Huron, California, to Fremont, Ohio. Lumber from the Pacific Northwest, plastics from the Gulf Coast, copper from Arizona and Utah, and soda ash from Wyoming. Right now, tens of thousands of railroaders are moving almost everything we use. You name it, and at some point, the railroad hauled it."

SMART Transportation Division, the nation's largest rail labor union, is opposed to the merger, saying it could make conditions more dangerous for workers.

"Under its current leadership, Union Pacific has developed a troubling safety record," SMART-TD said in a statement. "Publicly available data from recent years reveals UP leads the industry in accidents, incidents, injuries, and fatalities. This trend reflects a broader corporate culture that, in our view, prioritizes aggressive operating ratios over worker and public safety."

The union also said the merger could speed up job cuts and reduce the quality of freight deliveries.

"Both history and logic suggest this would drive higher rates, fewer service options, and diminished competition," said SMART-TD. "Shippers and communities deserve more than a monopoly in disguise."

The companies disagree, saying that the merger will preserve union jobs, eliminate handoffs between networks, and boost freight competition. On an analyst call, Vena said that the new company would be able to reduce delays and grow into having more comprehensive service, CNBC reported.

Other major rail unions, including the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), said they'll "withhold further comment" until they meet with executives from both companies.

"We are committed to safeguarding the well-being of our members and standing in solidarity with our brothers and sisters across the rail industry," BLET and BMWED said in a joint statement. "Together, our two unions will approach this merger with clear eyes and a firm resolve to protect jobs, rights, and the safety of those who keep this country moving."

The merger, which would be the largest buyout ever in the US rail industry, still needs approval from the Surface Transportation Board. Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern expect to file with the STB "within six months."

The companies also said they hope to close the deal by early 2027.

