$84K Theft Scheme Targets Nonprofit School In NY: Fifth Suspect Arrested, Police Say

The case involved Lincoln Hall, a residential facility in Somers that supports underserved families. In February 2024, three Lincoln Hall checks totaling $84,772.14 were stolen, altered, and deposited into multiple bank accounts, New York State Police said in an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, investigators arrested the fifth and final suspect, Lenys A. Solano Cueva, age 50, of the Bronx, for allowing a $29,400.56 check to be deposited into her account and then withdrawing $25,000 for her own use, authorities said.

Over the past year, four other suspects were arrested in connection with the scheme. They include:

Ghordyn A. Russell, age 22, of Inwood, arrested July 31, 2024, for allegedly allowing a fraudulent check to be deposited into her account;

Tanisha S. Lambright, age 36, of the Bronx, arrested Oct. 1, 2024, for allegedly depositing a forged check worth $31,346.58;

Franklin A. Breton, age 26, of the Bronx, arrested in February 2025 for alleged involvement in ATM transactions tied to the stolen checks;

Destinyjoy Balgobin, age 30, of the Bronx, arrested in February 2025 for alleged involvement in ATM transactions.

All five suspects were charged with third-degree grand larceny.

Solano Cueva was arraigned in Somers Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return on Monday, Sept. 8.

