$6M Egyptian Statue Smuggled Into US Was Bound For Maryland Collector, Feds Say

Federal prosecutors in Maryland say they’ve finalized the forfeiture of 14 ancient Egyptian artifacts smuggled into the United States, including a limestone funerary statue valued at $6 million that was destined for a collector in Edgewater.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced on Monday, Sept. 29, that a default judgment in federal court brought the case to a close.

The artifacts had been intercepted by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI Baltimore).

According to court filings, between August 2020 and April 2021, CBP officers inspecting international parcels at airports in Anchorage, Cincinnati, and New York City discovered mislabeled shipments that contained priceless antiquities.

Shipping paperwork described the contents as “home décor,” “stone garden statue,” or “decoration,” concealing their true nature.

Inside the packages, officials found amulets, stone figurines, a vase, and the “Old Kingdom Limestone Funerary Statue.” Experts believe the statue originated from Saqqara or Giza, royal cemeteries near the ancient Egyptian city of Memphis.

At least one of the shipments was bound for a private collector in Edgewater, prosecutors said.

US Attorney Kelly Hayes said, “This litigation highlights one of the benefits of civil asset forfeiture and is an important milestone toward eliminating smuggled cultural property from the US art market. "

"This office is committed to combating the black-market sale of cultural property and the smuggling of ancient artifacts, and will use all available tools, including asset forfeiture, to disrupt illicit trade in antiquities.”

In similar cases, the Justice Department has worked with foreign governments to return seized artifacts to their countries of origin. Officials said the artifacts recovered in the Maryland case are also expected to be returned to Egypt.

“These ancient artifacts are more than just relics of the past; they are irreplaceable pieces of global cultural heritage that tell the story of human civilization,” said Acting HSI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Evan Campanella. “The deceptive practices used to smuggle these treasures into the United States not only violate our import laws but also undermine efforts to preserve and protect the integrity of cultural history.”

Stephen Maloney, executive director of the CBP National Targeting Center, added, “The recovery of this ancient Egyptian statue, valued at $6 million, underscores CBP’s commitment to protecting cultural heritage and, working collaboratively with our partners, to identify those who seek to profit from theft and smuggling.”

