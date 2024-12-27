69-Year-Old Killed In Christmas Morning Fire At Home In Region

The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at a residence on North Riverside Road (Route 15) in the hamlet of Highland. Firefighters from the Highland, Milton, and Esopus Fire Departments responded to the scene to battle the blaze, New York State Police said on Friday, Dec. 27.

Emergency personnel entered the home and found the victim, later identified as Phillip Damberg of Highland, in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene from smoke inhalation.

Authorities later determined that the fire was caused by a wood-burning stove.

