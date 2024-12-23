67-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed In Hudson Valley Crash On Route 376

Capt. John Watterson of the Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the fatal car-pedestrian crash that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 21, around 5:30 p.m. on Route 376 near Hackensack Heights Road in Wappinger.

Deputies responded to reports of a collision and found that the pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, had sustained life-threatening injuries, Watterson said.

He was transported to Vassar Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

According to preliminary investigations, Watterson said the pedestrian was crossing Route 376 near Hackensack Heights Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.

Watterson said no charges have been filed at this time.

"Investigators believe the primary factor in the crash was unsafe crossing by the pedestrian," Watterson said.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Crash Investigation Unit continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Det. Kurt Twaddell at 845-486-3828 or via email at ktwaddell@dutchessny.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 845-605-CLUE (2583) or emailing dcsotips@gmail.com.

All information will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

