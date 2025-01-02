65-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley Pedestrian Crash

Capt. Ralph Cropley of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police said the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the intersection of Hooker Avenue and Austin Court.

An investigation found that a 2017 Volvo V60 SUV, driven by a man from Poughkeepsie, was traveling northwest on Hooker Avenue when it struck the woman as she was attempting to cross the road northbound at or near a crosswalk, Cropley said.

The injured woman, who has not been identified by police, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to Cropley, the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Hooker Avenue was closed for several hours following the crash as authorities conducted a thorough reconstruction of the incident. The roadway reopened at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The department urges anyone with information about the crash to contact their Traffic Division at 845-790-4685.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

