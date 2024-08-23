Fair 81°

61-Year-Old Man Accused Of Stealing Boy's Bicycle At Park In Hudson Valley

A man was slapped with a grand larceny charge after allegedly stealing a bicycle worth thousands of dollars from a boy at a Hudson Valley park, authorities announced. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Dutchess County resident Roy Bishop, age 61, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in connection with the bicycle theft, which allegedly happened in Philipstown on Monday, Aug. 19, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Aug. 23. 

According to authorities, on the day of the theft, the young victim rode his YT Jeffsy mountain bike to the North Highlands Town Park to go fishing. At some point while he was at the park, the bike, worth $2,900, was stolen.

After the boy and his father reported the theft, the Sheriff's Office began an investigation, which soon identified Bishop as a suspect. After he was interviewed by investigators, Bishop admitted to stealing the bicycle and turned it over to authorities, the Sheriff's Office said.

Bishop was then charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Philipstown Court. 

