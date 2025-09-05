6-Year-Old Boy Has Not Regained Consciousness After Minivan Plows Into PA Kipona Festival Crowd

The child, identified as Faiz Sharif, was one of three victims struck when Elizabeth Ann Bohrer, 36, of York Haven, allegedly barreled through barricades and into festivalgoers on North Front Street after 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, according to police and court documents.

Court filings obtained by Daily Voice revealed Faiz suffered a fractured pelvis, two broken ribs, a lacerated spleen, a broken jaw, and other injuries. He has since undergone multiple emergency surgeries.

In an update shared on Friday, Sept. 5, his father, Muhammad Sharif, said while his son’s life-threatening injuries have stabilized, Faiz “has not yet fully regained consciousness.”

“By God’s grace, Faiz made it through multiple emergency surgeries. While there has been a stabilization of his life-threatening physical injuries, his condition remains extremely serious, and at this time, he has not yet fully regained consciousness,” the family wrote.

“Our family’s greatest plea is for continued prayers—that God, in His infinite mercy, provides a clear path for Faiz, in time, to make a complete recovery,” the statement continued.

The Sharif family added that they are “deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support, generosity and prayers from the community,” which they said has been “a source of strength” during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe launched by Muhammad Sharif has raised more than $59,200 toward its $75,000 goal. The original amount to help cover the child’s extensive medical treatment and recovery was previously listed at $18,000, but due to his condition, the goal was raised.

“Every contribution will help ease these burdens and allow his parents to focus on Faiz’s recovery,” the fundraiser states.

Click here to donate.

You can read about the "world's greatest photographer" whose wheelchair was struck, and her communication device was destroyed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.