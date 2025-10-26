Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

50-Foot Fall From Steelers' Acrisure Stadium Scoreboard Leaves Worker Critically Injured

A man was critically injured after falling nearly 50 feet from the main scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, Oct. 25, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Cramerwiki
Jillian Pikora
Emergency crews rushed to the stadium around 10 p.m. after the man, who was working on the scoreboard, fell onto a mid-level catwalk, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Firefighters and medics used a rope system to reach the worker, stabilize him, and lower him safely to the ground in a Stokes basket, officials said in a release issued Sunday, Oct. 26.

The man suffered severe injuries to his lower body and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where he remained in critical condition, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed the worker had been installing production equipment at the time of the fall.

Less than six months before this, a fan fell 21 feet at the Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park. Click here to read our full coverage. 

