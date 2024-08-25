Partly Cloudy 82°

5 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Quiet Suburban NY Neighborhood

Five people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a quiet neighborhood in a suburban New York community.

Wyoming Court in Syosset.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Tevenet on Pixabay
The incident happened on Long Island just before noon on Sunday, Aug. 25 at a residence in Syosset.

Nassau County Police say officers who responded to the residence on Wyoming Court for a report of shots fired discovered a man outside outside the home who "sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Four other victims were also found inside the residence.

All five were pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. 

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet released further details, including the identities of the five.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

