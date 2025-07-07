4th Of July Tragedy: Ex-Basketball Player, 21, Drowns In NY Lake During Holiday Boating Trip

Jaedyn Shomo, of Latham, was found in approximately 14 feet of water in Harris Bay shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The tragedy happened when three women jumped from a drifting pontoon boat to swim. While two of them made it safely back, Shomo began struggling in the water and slipped beneath the surface.

The boat, which was unanchored at the time, was owned by a relative of one of the passengers. As Shomo struggled, 27-year-old Dylan Winston, of Schenectady, took control of the vessel and attempted to reverse toward her. In doing so, investigators said the boat lurched forward, throwing the other two women into the water.

One of them struck her head and was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of a cut.

Winston provided a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%, and he was charged with boating while intoxicated, sheriff’s officials said. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Monday, July 21.

Shomo was a 2022 graduate of Shaker High School, where she was a shooting guard and point guard on the varsity basketball team. The North Colonie Central School District issued a heartfelt statement following her death:

“Jaedyn made a positive impact at both Blue Creek, where she attended elementary school, and at Shaker High School. Our thoughts go out to Jaedyn’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”

On social media, friends remembered her as someone whose presence lit up a room.

“You were such a bright light,” Neeco Piper wrote on Facebook. “My heart hurts for your parents and siblings.”

