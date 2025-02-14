$40K Scheme: Former Preschool CFO Misuses Company Card In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Westtown resident Mariann DeBlock, also known as Mariann Weymer and by her former name of Mariann McCarthy, was arrested following an investigation into unauthorized credit card transactions at the Field of Dreams Preschool in Slate Hill, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Feb. 13.

DeBlock, age 39, is accused of using company-issued credit cards to make personal purchases totaling over $40,000 between October 2021 and February 2023, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to investigators, DeBlock allegedly used the funds for vacations and luxury goods during her tenure as Chief Financial Officer at the preschool.

She has since been charged with third-degree grand larceny and was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Wawayanda Court.

"This arrest sends a clear message that financial crimes, especially those that exploit positions of trust, will not be tolerated in our county," said Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta.

"My office is committed to protecting our local businesses, particularly our schools, from being victimized by fraudulent activities," Arteta continued.

