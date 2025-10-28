Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Fair 51°

SHARE

4 Teens Charged After Large Fight At Shopping Center In NY, Police Say

Four teenagers, including one as young as 14, are facing charges after a large fight at a shopping center in Westchester last month left another teen injured, police said.

The incident happened at the Shrub Oak Shopping Center at 1366 Main St. in Yorktown, police said. 

The incident happened at the Shrub Oak Shopping Center at 1366 Main St. in Yorktown, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Police said the incident happened around 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, when officers were called to the Shrub Oak Shopping Center at 1366 East Main St. for a report of a fight in progress involving multiple people. Officers arrived to disperse the crowd and launched an investigation, Yorktown Police said in an announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

During the investigation, police identified four suspects — a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old from Yorktown, and a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Cortlandt Manor. The teens allegedly struck the victim in the face with closed fists, causing physical injury, police said. 

All four, whose names were not made public, were later charged with juvenile delinquency, based on the underlying charge of assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor if committed by an adult. 

The teens reported to the Yorktown Police Headquarters with their guardians on Wednesday, Oct. 22, where they were arrested and processed. Each was issued a juvenile appearance ticket and released to a parent. 

They are scheduled to appear before the Westchester County Family Court on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m.  

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE