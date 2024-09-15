4 Suspects Nabbed After Trying To Access Victim's Bank Account In Hudson Valley: Police

The arrests were made following an incident that began in Putnam County at around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, when the Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union at 1620 Route 22 in Southeast reported a fraudulent incident, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Sept. 13.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the bank reported that a woman had entered and tried to present fraudulent documents to try and withdraw money. When the teller saw that the documents and the photo did not match the customer whose account the woman was trying to access, the suspect then left the bank.

Authorities then got a description and license plate of the vehicle the woman left in and began searching for it. Hours later, at around 1 p.m., officers from the Carmel Police Department found the car on Route 6 near Baldwin Place Road and pulled it over.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Office soon responded and took the four occupants into custody. Investigators later learned that they had also tried making similar attempts at other banks earlier in the day and had been successful at withdrawing $12,000 in the Dutchess County town of Poughkeepsie, authorities said.

The four suspects were identified as:

Bronx resident Onaj Leonard, age 23;

Syracuse resident Rashad Newton, age 21;

Bronx resident Kirk Neufville, Jr., age 22;

New Haven County resident Dawn Petruny, age 49 of Woodbridge.

Leonard, Newton, and Neufville Jr. were charged with second-degree attempted identity theft and criminal possession of stolen property. Meanwhile, Petruny was charged with second-degree attempted identity theft and possession of a forged instrument.

Leonard and Newton were issued appearance tickets for a future court date while Neufville and Petruny were held pending their arraignment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

