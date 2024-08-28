4 Suspects Accused Of Leaving Supermarket In Hudson Valley With Over $1K In Stolen Items

The arrests follow an incident on Saturday, Aug. 24 that happened at Wegmans in Harrison at 106 Corporate Park Dr., near the junction of I-684 and I-287, Harrison Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

According to the department, the four suspects and a child entered the supermarket, filled multiple shopping carts with products valued at over $1,000, and passed all of the store's cashiers without paying.

After loss prevention staff alerted authorities, the four suspects tried to get away but were soon found and apprehended nearby, police said.

The suspects were identified as:

Larisa Rostas, age 22;

Imre-Alexandru Varga, age 19;

Larissa Sava, age 20;

Nadia Covaciu, age 23.

All four were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Additionally, Sava was also hit with a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

The suspects were later released on their own recognizance and will appear in Harrison Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.