4 Busted In Spa Prostitution Probe After Months Of Complaints In NY: Police

According to the New Windsor Police Department, the operation took place on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and involved multiple agencies, including the New York State Police, the New York State Office of the Professions, and the New Windsor Fire Inspector’s Office.

The investigation was launched after the department received ongoing complaints from residents and local businesses about suspicious activity at several locations.

The following arrests were made, according to police:

Weyhe Waing, 51, of New York, NY — charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution at F & H Spa, 3062 Route 9W, Suite 100;

Young Hee Lee, 67, of Flushing, NY — charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution at Sun & Moon Spa, 357 Old Forge Hill Rd, Suite 900;

Meizi He, 58, of Flushing, NY — charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution at A & A Spa, 357 Windsor Highway;

Jin Son, 65, of New York, NY — charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution at 207 Spa, 899 Little Britain Rd.

All four defendants were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in New Windsor Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m.

Since the arrests, the New Windsor Fire Inspector’s Office has shut down three of the locations — F & H Spa, Sun & Moon Spa, and A & A Spa — for failing to comply with regulations. Building code violations are pending for 207 Spa, police said.

