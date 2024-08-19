39-Year-Old Man Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Brandon Plunkett, age 39, died in the crash on Thursday, Aug. 15 in North Castle that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on northbound Route 22 between Route 120 and Old Orchard Street, North Castle Police announced on Monday, Aug. 19.

According to the department, three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a motorcycle operated by Plunkett, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

Other drivers and passengers involved in the crash also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident caused the stretch of Route 22 between Route 120 and Old Orchard Street to close for several hours on Thursday as authorities conducted an investigation.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Castle and Westchester County Police Departments.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

