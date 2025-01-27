3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes New York, Multiple Other States

Poll Did you feel the earthquake? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Did you feel the earthquake? Yes 9%

The quake occurred at 10:45 a.m. and was initially reported as a 4.1 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located near York Harbor, approximately seven miles off the coast of Maine and about 13 miles underground. The tremors were felt across Massachusetts and reached as far as Upstate New York, parts of Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

In all, residents in nine states felt the tremors.

According to the Maine Earthquake Database, this was the third-strongest earthquake to hit the area since 1997.

No injuries or damage to buildings were reported from the earthquake, but anyone who believes the seismic shift damaged their property should contact their local fire department, the USGS said.

More than 23,000 people have reported feeling the earthquake. Many took to social media to share the news.

The U.S. Geological Survey asks anyone who felt the earthquake to submit a report on its website. Click here for that form.

