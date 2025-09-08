300+ Workers Returning To South Korea After Historic Hyundai Immigration Raid

South Korea finalized negotiations with the US on the workers' release, according to Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff for President Lee Jae Myung. A charter plane will return the detainees to South Korea once the remaining administrative steps are completed, the Associated Press reported.

The Korean nationals were among more than 475 people arrested at the construction site for a Hyundai-LG Energy Solution battery facility on Thursday, Sept. 4. The raid is reportedly the largest ever conducted at a single work site in US history.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations led the operation in Ellabell, Georgia. The 3,000-acre campus is about 30 miles west of Savannah.

The Trump administration has claimed that the nearly 500 workers arrested were in the US illegally. Most of those detained were taken to an immigration detention center in Folkston, GA, but no criminal charges have been announced.

The American Immigration Council denounced the latest high-profile raid in President Donald Trump's widespread crackdown on immigration.

"These raids don't make anyone safer," said legal director Michelle Lapointe. "They terrorize workers, destabilize communities, and push families into chaos. This historic raid may make dramatic headlines, but it does nothing to fix the problems in our broken immigration system: a lack of legal pathways and a misguided focus on punishing workers and families who pose no threat to our communities. Raiding work sites isn't reform, it's political theater at the expense of families, communities, and our economy."

Critics have said Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with other federal agencies, have been weaponized to target nonwhite people, regardless of their legal residency status or if they have a criminal record. According to the Pew Research Center, the US labor force lost more than 1.2 million legal residents and undocumented migrants in the first seven months of 2025.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Seoul and Washington are negotiating to allow the workers to return to the US voluntarily. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to travel to the US for additional talks on Monday, Sept. 8.

Trump addressed the raid on his social media platform Truth Social.

"I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation's Immigration Laws," Trump posted on Sunday, Sept. 8. "Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so."

Trump also suggested that South Korean workers could help teach US employees.

"If you don't have people in this country right now that know about batteries, maybe we should help them along and let some people come in and train our people," Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base.

South Korean leaders have widely criticized the raid.

"The economic activities of our companies investing in the United States and the interests of our citizens must not be unduly violated during the course of US law enforcement," ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a statement to The Guardian.

The raid was especially notable since Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America has been touted as one of the largest economic development projects in Georgia's history. Hyundai began manufacturing electric vehicles at the $7.6 billion plant in October 2024, employing about 1,200 people.

The South Korean automaker is also a crucial part of the nation's trade with the US. Seoul recently pledged to buy $100 billion in US energy and invest $350 billion, in exchange for Trump lowering his tariffs on South Korean goods.

Kang said South Korea will also review visa systems for workers traveling to the US for business trips and investment projects.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.