3 Taken Into Custody By ICE In Hudson Valley: Mayor

According to a statement issued by Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna on Thursday, May 22, ICE agents notified the Sleepy Hollow Police Department around 5:30 a.m. that they would be attempting to serve an immigration warrant on Cortlandt Street.

Agents presented police with a judicial warrant signed by a federal judge for an individual with a criminal record in New York.

Rutyna said ICE agents took the named individual and two others into custody without incident. He emphasized that the Sleepy Hollow Police Department was not involved in the execution of the warrant.

In his statement, Mayor Rutyna sought to reassure the public, especially immigrant families, that the village remains committed to being a safe and supportive environment for all residents.

No details have yet been released about the individuals taken into custody or the nature of the criminal record cited in the warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.