3 Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating Gummy-Like Substance In Hudson Valley

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 28 at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown and involved four students, three of whom became ill after ingesting the substance, according to a letter sent to families by Principal Dominick Radogna on Thursday, May 29.

The students were transported to the hospital as a precaution, and the school says it remains in contact with their families. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

The exact nature of the substance is still under investigation, the school said.

“We are aware of rumors circulating on social media suggesting that the substance was laced with fentanyl. At this time, we have no evidence to support these claims,” Radogna wrote, urging patience as officials gather accurate information.

No lockdown or hold-in-place was initiated during the incident, and school officials emphasized that there was no broader threat to students or staff. The school’s health staff and administration responded in real-time to manage the situation, Radogna said.

He also cautioned against sharing unverified information online, which he said can cause “unnecessary concern and confusion.”

“As always, we encourage families to have ongoing conversations with their young people about the importance of being cautious and aware of what they consume,” Radogna wrote. “Please remind them never to eat or drink anything if they are unsure of its contents.”

