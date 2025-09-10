3 Men, 2 Teens Forcibly Rob Young Victim On NY Road, Police Say

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, when New Windsor Police officers responded to a reported fight in progress on Old Forge Hill Road near Provost Drive, the department said on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim who said a group attacked him and stole his backpack before fleeing in a vehicle.

Detectives quickly broadcast a description and license plate number of the suspects’ car. The vehicle was soon stopped on Route 94 near Shore Drive in Cornwall with help from Cornwall Police, authorities said.

According to New Windsor Police, detectives recovered the stolen backpack after it was tossed from the fleeing vehicle.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree robbery:

Jahreek Griffin, 21, of Newburgh;

Willie Cousar, 19, of Newburgh;

Terence Walker, 18, of Newburgh;

A 17-year-old boy from Newburgh;

A 17-year-old boy from New Windsor.

All five were arraigned later that evening. Police said the three adults were remanded, while the two adolescent defendants were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.