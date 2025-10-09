3 Illegal Dumpers Caught Leaving Trash In Woods, Public Roads, Dumpsters In NY: Police

The arrests, part of a several-week-long investigation, were announced by the Yonkers Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 9. Police said the probe revealed repeated dumping at city parks and other public spaces.

One of the suspects, identified as Xhevahir Kalaja, was linked to more than ten separate dumping incidents in the wooded area of Scotti Park, where officers said they found full-size vehicle tires and general commercial waste.

Kalaja was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 10, his vehicle was impounded, and he now faces criminal waste disposal charges filed with the assistance of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office will handle prosecution, Yonkers Police said.

Kalaja's alleged dumping was caught on camera, which Yonkers Police released on social media.

A second suspect, a man from Mohegan Lake whose name was not made public, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 5, after officers say they caught him dumping commercial garbage on Cumberland Drive and near 1157 Central Park Ave. His vehicle has been impounded and is in the process of being seized by the city, the department said.

Additionally, in late August, a New Rochelle resident was issued a summons after dumping multiple black garbage bags and pieces of furniture into a city Department of Public Works container at Scotti Park, overwhelming the dumpster. That person’s vehicle was impounded and later released after fines began being paid, police said.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano praised the joint work of police, Parks & Recreation staff and residents who helped identify the suspects.

"The act of dumping is not only a health and environmental hazard, it is offensive to everyone who lives and works in our city," Spano said.

Yonkers city code bans dumping "in or upon any street, lot, park, public place or other area, whether publicly or privately owned," according to police. Under an ordinance passed in 2012, fines start at $5,000 per violation and can reach $10,000 in severe cases; vehicles used in illegal dumping may be impounded immediately and subject to forfeiture.

