29 People Injured, Forcing Recall Of 'Burst-Proof' Garden Hoses

Winston Products issued the recall for about 3.6 million HydroTech expandable garden hoses, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 24. The hoses were marketed as "burst-proof," but they can rupture, causing an impact hazard and, in some cases, temporarily impairing hearing.

The company reported at least 222 complaints of hoses bursting. At least 29 people suffered injuries, including a bone bruise, two sprains, and five people who reported hearing loss from the sound of the burst.

The recall includes all HydroTech 5/8-inch Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses manufactured on or before Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Affected models were sold in lengths of 25, 50, 60, 75, 100, and 200 feet.

The hoses cost $20 to $136, and they were sold between January 2021 through April 2025. They were available at several major retailers, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Do It Best, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart.

Each hose has a date code marked on the spigot end, underneath the black rubber washer. Consumers should look for hoses with no marking or codes ending in -211 through -214, -221 through -224, -231 through -234, and -241 through -243.

Buyers are urged to stop using the hoses immediately. Customers can return their hose to the store for a full refund.

Those who bought from other sellers should cut off the regulator end of the hose and submit photos showing the date code, along with their initials and the date written in permanent marker. Pictures can be submitted on HydroTech's website.

You can learn more about the recall by calling Winston Products at 888-412-2396.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.