$28M Playground: Jaw-Dropping NY Estate Boasts Bowling Alley, Golf Simulator (Peek Inside)

With a price tag of $28 million, this 25,000-square-foot Long Island mansion – built by renowned luxury home builder John Kean – is more than a home, it’s a destination.

Set on seven pristine acres within the exclusive gated community of Spring Hill in Old Westbury, this estate redefines what it means to live large. Boasting seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and endless amenities, every luxury you’ve ever dreamed of is right at your fingertips.

A Mansion Full of Marvels

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by an expansive indoor kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances perfect for hosting the ultimate dinner party. But why stop there when you also have a full outdoor kitchen to grill up some summer magic for guests lounging by the in-ground pool?

Fitness Goals: Achieved

This home is a paradise for fitness buffs and sports lovers. Want to perfect your golf swing? Hit the par 3 golf hole or fire up the state-of-the-art golf simulator. Prefer a game of hoops? The indoor basketball court has you covered. More of a bowler? There's even a two-lane bowling alley for your personal tournaments. And when it’s time to relax those muscles, head to your private steam room and sauna.

Entertainment for Days

After a swim in the indoor pool or some tennis at the pavilion, retreat to the sports bar or movie theater to unwind. Feeling nostalgic? Spend the afternoon in the arcade or shoot pool in the billiards room. Whether it’s a night of entertaining or a weekend of leisure, you’ll never need to home to find something exciting to do.

