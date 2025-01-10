265 New Zero-Emission Buses To Join MTA's Fleet In NY: '100 Percent Clean Energy'

In an announcement on Friday, Jan. 10, the agency revealed the purchases, which will build on the existing fleet of 60 electric buses and an additional 205 slated to arrive later this year. The initiative is part of the MTA's goal of a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, officials said.

These new buses, featuring regenerative braking systems and lightweight electric traction drives, aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 90 metric tons annually per bus, creating cleaner air for city residents.

"Because of the partnership between New York City Transit, NYPA, and Con Edison, we’re continuing to move towards a 100 percent clean energy bus network for the city," said Frank Annicaro, New York City Transit Senior Vice President of Buses.

The addition of zero-emission buses supports New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050. A fully electric bus fleet is projected to eliminate 500,000 metric tons of emissions annually, according to MTA officials.

To support the expanded electric fleet, the Jamaica Bus Depot in Queens is undergoing significant upgrades, including the installation of overhead pantograph charging systems expected to be operational by fall 2027.

These automated systems allow buses to recharge efficiently, minimizing downtime and ensuring smooth operations for New York’s busy transit schedules. The depot will also feature a green roof and sound-deadening barriers to reduce environmental and noise impact.

"Transit is what makes New York the greenest City and the greenest region of the country," said MTA Chair Janno Lieber in Friday's announcement, continuing, "And these new buses, along with all the infrastructure upgrades to bus depots across the five boroughs, mean New Yorkers all over will soon be breathing cleaner air.”

