$25K Graffiti Spree Targeting Landmarks Leads To Hudson Valley Man's Arrest: Police

According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry Thoelen, Kevin Herrera, age 30, of Middletown, was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 1, following an investigation into the incidents, which began on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.

Police found the vandalism involved graffiti written in bright spray paint on 29 separate locations, including the historic Paramount Theater, the Middletown & New Jersey Railroad Station, Coney Island Restaurant, and other businesses such as Verizon Wireless, Family Dollar, and New Wonders Day Care, Thoelen said.

Phrases such as “B.R.,” “BLOODy ROMeO,” “GET MONEY CRU,” and “YA DIG” were among the tags found.

Thoelen said that due to damage to intricate masonry and other materials, clean-up and restoration costs have already exceeded $25,000.

The Middletown Police Department, the New York State Police, and the town of Wallkill Police have received additional reports of graffiti.

Herrera was arraigned in Middletown City Court on Thursday, Jan. 2, and released on his own recognizance.

Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw emphasized the destructive impact of the crimes: “These writings served no legitimate purpose, are very difficult to erase, and inflicted thousands of dollars in damage. I commend my officers and detectives for their outstanding work solving this case so quickly.”

The investigation into the graffiti incidents is ongoing. The police urge anyone who observes similar graffiti to contact the Middletown Detective Division at 845-343-3152, referencing case #32212-24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.