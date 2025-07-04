Fair 84°

23 Young Campers Missing, 13 Others Die After Catastrophic Flooding In Texas

At least 13 people are dead and nearly two dozen young campers are unaccounted for after catastrophic flooding swept through parts of south-central Texas early Independence Day morning.

Kerr County, Texas (outlined in red), is located north of San Antonio. Inset: Responders at the scene in an image from Gov. Greg Abbott.

State authorities said in a news conference on Friday, July 4, that the Guadalupe River in Kerr County rose a whopping 26 feet in 45 minutes, and confirmed that 23 children are missing.

Ongoing heavy rain has already dumped up to 12 inches across the region, triggering a flash flood emergency in Kerrville, about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The National Weather Service described the flooding as life-threatening and catastrophic. 

Bridges, roadways, and homes have been washed away, and multiple vehicles were swept into rising rivers. 

A large outdoor stage set for Fourth of July festivities was also destroyed.

One of the worst-hit sites is Camp Mystic, where 23 of its 750 campers remain unaccounted for. Most of the campers were evacuated by helicopter.

In a letter to parents, the camp stated: “If your daughter is not accounted for, you have been notified. If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for.”

Dozens of people have already been rescued, but local officials say the situation remains dangerous.

“The state of Texas is surging all available resources to respond to the devastating flooding around the Kerr County area," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a social media post. "That includes water rescue teams, sheltering centers, the National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety. The immediate priority is saving lives."

Authorities are urging residents near waterways to evacuate immediately. More rain is expected through the evening, and search operations are continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

