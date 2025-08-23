21 Hospitalized, 1 MedEvaced After PA Football Team Crashes: EMS

Police, fire, and EMS were called to the 190 block of Shaffer Road for the crash involving a bus with students and staff from the Aliquippa School District around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to officials. One patient was flown to Allegheny General Hospital, two were taken to UPMC Children’s, and others were transported by ground, authorities said. Some parents later took their students to a Sewickley hospital, officials said.

There were 25 students on the bus along with two coaches and the driver, according to the school. The team later left the scene and players were being evaluated, the program said in a social media update.

Mayor Dwan Walker asked the community to keep the students and coaches in their thoughts, WTAE reports.

This crash comes one day after five people were killed in a bus crash from NYC in Buffalo. Click here to read our full report on that crash.

