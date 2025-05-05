2027 NFL Draft Headed To DC As White House Announcement Looms: Reports (Developing)

It's been a good week for the Washington Commanders, who announced plans for a new stadium in DC and are now reportedly set to host the 2027 NFL Draft.

According to multiple reports, an official announcement is planned for Monday at the White House, with the event likely to be held on the National Mall.

Pittsburgh will host the 2026 draft, following Green Bay, which recently welcomed more than 600,000 fans for the three-day event last month.

On the White House website, Trump is scheduled to "deliver a sports announcement" at 1 p.m. on May 5.

