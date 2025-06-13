2,000 'No Kings' Protests Scheduled Nationwide To Counter Trump’s Birthday, DC Military Parade

Scheduled to take place in about 2,000 locations on Saturday, June 14, the demonstrations aim to push back against what organizers describe as a display of “strongman politics” and “ego-driven theatrics.”

The military parade coincides with Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.

It has sparked controversy due to Trump’s decision to enhance the event with a show of military might.

This includes 67-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, B-25 bomber planes, Blackhawk, Apache, and Chinook helicopters, along with dozens of horses.

Critics argue that the display is an unnecessary spectacle designed to glorify the president rather than honor the Army’s founding.

The “No Kings” movement says it is intentionally avoiding Washington, DC, as the focal point of their demonstrations on Saturday.

Instead, a flagship march and rally will take place in Philadelphia, emphasizing what organizers call “a people-powered movement” in contrast to Trump’s “costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade.”

According to the movement’s website, local mobilizations will also occur in Virginia, Maryland, and across the country, with participants encouraged to join community-led events in their areas.

“On June 14 — Flag Day — Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday,” the group’s leaders wrote in a statement. “But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.

"No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like.

"We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind. The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it."

The protests follow several days of demonstrations against federal immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, where Trump’s deployment of the National Guard further inflamed tensions.

Organizers hope Saturday’s events will shift the national narrative away from Trump’s parade and toward grassroots resistance to his administration’s policies.

