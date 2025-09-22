Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

20-Year-Old Man Killed In Shooting In Rockland County

A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Rockland County, police said.

The scene of the shooting near 2 Dutch Ln. in Spring Valley. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The shooting happened in the area of&nbsp;2 Dutch Ln. in Spring Valley.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 20, around 5:15 p.m., when Spring Valley Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 2 Dutch Ln., the department said on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Responding officers found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was given CPR before being taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email [email protected].

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

