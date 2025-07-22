Partly Cloudy 78°

20-Year-Old Cousin Of Prince William, Prince Harry Found Dead

A 20-year-old cousin of Princes William and Harry has been found dead at her family’s country home in England, jolting Britain’s extended royal circle.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rosie Roche
Joe Lombardi
The woman was identified by the coroner as Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche, granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle. 

An initial inquest hearing confirmed that she died from a “traumatic head injury,” according to People.

Authorities say she was discovered by her mother and sister slumped over a firearm on Monday, July 14, at her family's home in the village of Norton in Wiltshire, about 100 miles west of London.

The police have ruled the death “non-suspicious” with no evidence of third-party involvement.

She was getting ready to go away with friends and was packing her belongings at home when she was found, according to The Times of London.

She was studying English Literature at Durham University.

The tragedy became public in an obituary notice published Saturday, July 19 in The Yorkshire Post, which described her as the “darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa” and “incredible sister to Archie and Agatha.”

